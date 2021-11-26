Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Genpact worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Genpact by 284.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.