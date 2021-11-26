Geode Capital Management LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,611.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.41. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

DMAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.