Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,089 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,991,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,555,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,333,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,596,000 after acquiring an additional 57,517 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,708,000 after buying an additional 312,835 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 903,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,153,000 after buying an additional 236,601 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

BIP stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $61.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

