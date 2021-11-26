Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $571,000 in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Health Assurance Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAAC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:HAAC opened at $9.81 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.