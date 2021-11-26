Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,412 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after buying an additional 793,567 shares during the period. Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 45.3% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,319 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 39.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 112,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

