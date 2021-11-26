Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $579,000 Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCIC opened at $9.83 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

