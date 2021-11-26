Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on GJNSY. Pareto Securities downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 532. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.6199 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

