Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. 3,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,235. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $556.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

