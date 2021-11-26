Global Payments (GPN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/19/2021 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 11/17/2021 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Global Payments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 11/5/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $151.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $243.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $226.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Global Payments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE:GPN traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.53. The stock had a trading volume of 77,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,825. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.