Global Payments (GPN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2021 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/17/2021 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Global Payments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

11/5/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $197.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $151.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $243.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $226.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Global Payments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GPN traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.53. The stock had a trading volume of 77,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,825. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Global Payments Inc alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.