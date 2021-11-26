Global Ship Lease, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $878.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

