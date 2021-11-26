Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GWRS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $428.76 million, a PE ratio of 135.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.16%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,699 shares of company stock worth $48,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

