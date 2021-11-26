Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5,435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

