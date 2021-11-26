Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New $36,000 Investment in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenlane by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Greenlane by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Greenlane by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GNLN. Roth Capital upped their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,976 shares of company stock worth $782,995. 83.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

