Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases New Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 132.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

