Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $79.62.

