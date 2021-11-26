Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $1,283,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $16,062,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

LBTYK opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

