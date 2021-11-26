Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

CMG opened at $1,707.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,817.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1,697.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

