Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.31% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

