Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 4,216 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

