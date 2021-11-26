GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.35

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 2715912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOCO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

