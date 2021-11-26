Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 2,648 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APOG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $47.59 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.27%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.