Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 34,207 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,546,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $8,479,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.5% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $5,167,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $2,910,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.