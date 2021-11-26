Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 124,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,236,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 137,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 34,778 shares during the last quarter.

DWX stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

