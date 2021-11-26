Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 14,337 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

