Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GDDFF. Scotiabank cut shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.57.

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

