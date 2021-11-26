GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $47.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.79 per share, with a total value of $138,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $934,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 1,135,886 shares worth $48,935,998. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,657,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,171,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDRX opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

