GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.860 EPS.

GoPro stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.09. GoPro has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

