Gordon S. Lee Sells 5,709 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,147,109.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Gordon S. Lee sold 4,838 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $921,687.38.

Shares of DASH opened at $184.93 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

