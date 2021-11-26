Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 24,589 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 101,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,926. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $41.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

