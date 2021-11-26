Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 820 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $112.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,173. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $79.67 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.84.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

