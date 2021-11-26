Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $9.06 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,095,403. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.