Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $38,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.81. The stock had a trading volume of 136,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,833. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $191.36 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.54, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.49.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

