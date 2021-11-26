Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.04

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 2438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Green Dot alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,594 shares of company stock valued at $506,143. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.