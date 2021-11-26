Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 82.19% from the company’s previous close.

GIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday.

CVE:GIP traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,348. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12. Green Impact Partners has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Impact Partners will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

