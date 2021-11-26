Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.01). Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110,865 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GPRE traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. 42,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.