Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.01). Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110,865 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GPRE traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. 42,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

