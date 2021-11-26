GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 398,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GreenSky by 31.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GSKY. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other GreenSky news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

