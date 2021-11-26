Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CEO Sells $2,460,900.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GPI opened at $204.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.22. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 456,104 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after buying an additional 218,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

