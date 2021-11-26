Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $142.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

PAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Shares of PAC opened at $126.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $98.07 and a 52 week high of $140.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

