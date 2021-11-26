Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 28th.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with its Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.