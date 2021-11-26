Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.05. 27,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,276. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.46. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

