Halma’s (HLMAF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Halma stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $39.25. 172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. Halma has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

