Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY remained flat at $$43.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 89 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.3995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.28%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

