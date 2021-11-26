Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

