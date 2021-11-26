Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) versus Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) Financial Analysis

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) and Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hayward and Generation Next Franchise Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hayward 12.20% 21.99% 7.98% Generation Next Franchise Brands N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hayward and Generation Next Franchise Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hayward 0 2 7 0 2.78 Generation Next Franchise Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hayward currently has a consensus target price of $26.57, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Hayward shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Generation Next Franchise Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hayward and Generation Next Franchise Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hayward $875.40 million 6.81 $43.30 million N/A N/A Generation Next Franchise Brands $18.40 million 0.00 -$18.96 million N/A N/A

Hayward has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Summary

Hayward beats Generation Next Franchise Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools. Hayward Holdings, Inc. is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

About Generation Next Franchise Brands

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. engages in the development and operation of retail platforms and related technology through franchise, licensing, wholesale, and corporate-owned business models. It operates through the following segments: Reis & Irvy’s; Print Mates, Inc.; and 19 Degrees, Inc. The Reis & Irvy’s, Inc. segment represents the sale of frozen yogurt and ice cream robots, franchise fees, royalties, location fees, and product rebates. The Print Mates, Inc. offers instant printing of photographs from touchscreen kiosks. The 19 Degrees, Inc. acts as a management company for 19 Degrees Corporate Service, LLC. The company was founded by Nicholas Yates on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

