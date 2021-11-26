HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.88. 1,173,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,157. The firm has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

