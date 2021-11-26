Head-To-Head Analysis: iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) & AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get iSpecimen alerts:

This table compares iSpecimen and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A AIkido Pharma N/A -5.92% -5.85%

16.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSpecimen and AIkido Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $8.18 million 8.72 -$4.65 million N/A N/A AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 6,788.85 -$12.34 million ($0.04) -18.92

iSpecimen has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iSpecimen and AIkido Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

AIkido Pharma has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.20%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Summary

iSpecimen beats AIkido Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.