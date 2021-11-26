Head-To-Head Comparison: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) versus Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Materials and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $23.06 billion 5.83 $5.89 billion $6.41 23.25 United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 4.56 $814.13 million $0.75 15.21

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than United Microelectronics. United Microelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Applied Materials pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Microelectronics pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Applied Materials has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and United Microelectronics has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 25.53% 52.64% 25.74% United Microelectronics 25.65% 21.41% 12.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Materials and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 6 18 0 2.75 United Microelectronics 1 0 5 1 2.86

Applied Materials currently has a consensus price target of $159.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. United Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential downside of 36.02%. Given Applied Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats United Microelectronics on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

