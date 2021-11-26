Head to Head Contrast: Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) & Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) and Ball (NYSE:BLL) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ball has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Ball’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A N/A Ball 6.10% 30.98% 5.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Ball shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Ball shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Ball’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A -$12.67 million N/A N/A Ball $11.78 billion 2.57 $585.00 million $2.43 38.53

Ball has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ardagh Metal Packaging and Ball, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ball 0 10 6 0 2.38

Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $12.51, suggesting a potential upside of 30.77%. Ball has a consensus price target of $100.47, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Ball.

Summary

Ball beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging, South America segment sales volumes of beverage containers in South America, and manufacture substantially all of the metal beverage containers in Brazil. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment sales volumes of metal beverage containers in Europe, and other packaging materials used by the European beer and carbonated soft drink industries. The Aerospace segment provides diversified technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors, and commercial organizations for a broad range of information warfare, electronic warfare, avionics, intelligence, training, and space system needs. The company was founded by Edmund Burke Ball, Frank Clayton Ball, George A. Ball, Lucius Lorenzo Ball, and William Charles Ball in

