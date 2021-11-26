Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.76

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.76 and traded as low as $51.60. Heineken shares last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 28,502 shares.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

