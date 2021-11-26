Helix Reaches Market Capitalization of $107,692.46 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 40.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. Helix has a market capitalization of $107,692.46 and $8.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00077266 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Helix Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

